Strasburg (calf) threw 74 pitches across five simulated innings Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg was initially scheduled to throw 60 pitches Friday, but he was able to extend his throwing session and said that he would have felt comfortable throwing more. The right-hander has been dealing with a calf strain over the past week, but it appears as though he's on the right track for Opening Day as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Sim game scheduled•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throwing on flat ground•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Diagnosed with plantaris strain•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dealing with minor calf issue•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Looks healthy in spring debut•