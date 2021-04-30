Strasburg (shoulder) threw off flat ground from 200 feet and will throw from a mound this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports
The righty was placed on the injured list earlier this month after a four-inning struggle against St. Louis on April 13. The return to a mound this weekend is a promising sign for Strasburg, who is working his way back from shoulder inflammation.
