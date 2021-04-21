Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Strasburg (shoulder) felt OK after he threw on flat ground from 75 feet Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strasburg has been dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder and doesn't have a clear timetable to return to game action. If the right-hander continues to feel good, Martinez said that the team will ramp Strasburg up to throwing off a mound before progressing to live batting practice or simulated games. It's encouraging to see Strasburg resume throwing, but the Nationals figure to proceed with caution given his recent injury history.