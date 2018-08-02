Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws from 90 feet

Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) was able to increase his throwing distance to 90 feet prior to Wednesday's game and will likely require a minor-league start before being activated from the DL, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Martinez added that Strasburg will throw from 90 feet once again before embarking on a rehab assignment. If all goes according to plan, look for Strasburg to take the mound in a minor-league game within the next week, which could line him up for a return against the Cubs next weekend.