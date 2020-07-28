Strasburg (hand) threw very lightly and felt less tingling his thumb Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
He is dealing with nerve irritation in his right hand, but is "definitely a lot better," according to manager Davey Martinez. Strasburg will need to throw a bullpen session before he can be cleared to make a start, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
