Strasburg (neck) threw long toss Tuesday and will throw another bullpen session Thursday or Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg didn't feel right last week and briefly backed off mound work. He's feeling much better now, reportedly, and the fact that he was able to throw long toss one day after Monday's bullpen session certainly seems like an encouraging sign.
