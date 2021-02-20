Strasburg (hand) threw off the bullpen mound Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Strasburg is on track for a normal spring after missing most of the 2020 season due to a hand injury that eventually required surgery. Manager Dave Martinez said that he looked good and didn't have any issues following his throwing session Friday. The right-hander is in "preparation mode, not rehabilitation mode" to begin spring training, and he'll attempt to remain healthy ahead of the regular season.
