Strasburg (neck) threw off the bullpen mound Tuesday for the second time since suffering the injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
That the veteran righty has thrown a bullpen twice in three days is a promising sign, but he remains a long way from returning to the Nationals, still needing to progress into facing live hitters and an eventual rehab assignment.
