Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws off mound

Strasburg (shoulder) was able to advance to mound work Thursday, throwing 25 pitches off the rubber after throwing off flat ground earlier in the day, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This marked another step forward in Strasburg's return from right shoulder inflammation and he will likely advance to an increased pitch count during his next bullpen session. Once he's able to feel confident in his arm strength and ability to mix in off-speed pitches, it's expected that he will head down to the minors for a rehab outing.