Strasburg still isn't feeling any more pain in his hand and threw on flat ground Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg has been sidelined since being scratched from his season debut as a result of a nerve issue in his right hand. However, the 32-year-old has thrown on flat ground twice in the past three days, and manager Dave Martinez said that he may toss a bullpen session in the coming days. If he responds well, Strasburg could return to game action fairly soon as he continues to build back up to a full pitch count.