Strasburg (shoulder) threw a 62-pitch sim game Tuesday and the team will determine his next step at the end of the week, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
The righty threw 12 more pitches than expected, a positive sign as he continues to recover from inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Strasburg will either proceed by beginning a rehab assignment or throwing another sim game, depending on the Nationals' decision at the end of the week.
