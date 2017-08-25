Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws six scoreless in no-decision
Strasburg tossed six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits and a walk but was left with a no-decision Thursday against the Astros.
Strasburg needed just 90 pitches to complete the six innings, and he probably would have gone deeper into the game had this not been just his second start back from the disabled list. He now has 15 strikeouts against just two walks in 12 innings since his return and looks to be back into top form as the Nationals hit the stretch run.
