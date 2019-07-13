Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws six shutout frames
Strasburg (11-4) tossed six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts to earn a victory against the Phillies on Friday.
The 30-year-old began the second half the same way he ended the first -- shutting out the opposing team for at least six frames. Strasburg has won four straight games, posting a 2.39 ERA during that stretch. He is 11-4 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, .219 batting average against and 144 strikeouts in 122.1 innings this season. His 11 wins leads the National League. Strasburg will pitch next in a key game at the Braves on Thursday.
