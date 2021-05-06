Strasburg (shoulder) threw 35 pitches across two innings in a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dave Martinez said that Strasburg looked "really good" during his throwing session Thursday but declined to give a timetable for his return to major-league game action, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. Strasburg will likely need at least three more throwing sessions before he's cleared to return, although it's not yet clear whether those appearances could come via simulated games or minor-league rehab games. However, the right-hander took an encouraging step in his recovery with his successful sim game Thursday.
