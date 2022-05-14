Strasburg (neck) threw two innings in a simulated game at extended spring training Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg has been out all year as he makes his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. It's a big step to see him throwing in a simulated game, but he still has several weeks to go before being activated from the injured list. He'll have to go through a full spring build-up process as he gradually increases his pitch count.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game on tap•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Facing live hitters•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses 37 pitches Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not yet facing hitters•