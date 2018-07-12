Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Thursday's bullpen goes as planned

Strasburg (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday and will start another minor-league outing with High-A Potomac on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Strasburg will embark on a second rehab stint this weekend after throwing 57 pitches with Potomac on Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez stated that Strasburg will get up to about 85 pitches this time around. Look for the right-hander to be reinstated from the disabled list as the second half of the season gets underway.