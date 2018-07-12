Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Thursday's bullpen goes as planned
Strasburg (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday and will start another minor-league outing with High-A Potomac on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, Strasburg will embark on a second rehab stint this weekend after throwing 57 pitches with Potomac on Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez stated that Strasburg will get up to about 85 pitches this time around. Look for the right-hander to be reinstated from the disabled list as the second half of the season gets underway.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Second rehab start coming Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for return after All-Star break•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws bullpen Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses another bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...