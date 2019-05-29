Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ties season high with 11 K's
Strasburg (5-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out 11.
The strikeouts tied his season high, as Strasburg turned in his fourth straight quality start and eighth of the year in 12 trips to the mound. The right-hander now sports a 3.19 ERA and 98:20 K:BB through 79 innings.
