Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To be placed on disabled list
Strasburg (forearm) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Manager Dusty Baker was adamant that the nerve impingement in Strasburg's forearm would only cost him one start. If that turns out to be the case, the rotation is currently set up such that Strasburg would return August 4 against the Cubs. Baker also confirmed that Nationals top pitching prospect Erick Fedde will replace Strasburg for his next scheduled start Saturday against Colorado.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saturday start still up in air•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Nerve impingement alleviated•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: No MRI, could start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Removal from Sunday's start precautionary•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits Sunday's start prematurely•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans 11 in dominant win Monday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...