Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To be placed on disabled list

Strasburg (forearm) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Manager Dusty Baker was adamant that the nerve impingement in Strasburg's forearm would only cost him one start. If that turns out to be the case, the rotation is currently set up such that Strasburg would return August 4 against the Cubs. Baker also confirmed that Nationals top pitching prospect Erick Fedde will replace Strasburg for his next scheduled start Saturday against Colorado.