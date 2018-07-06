Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Strasburg (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Strasburg got through a simulated game Friday without issues. If he needs just one rehab outing, he could be in line to start the final day before the All-Star break, though he hasn't appeared in a game for over a month so the team may elect to take things slowly.

