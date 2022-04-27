Strasburg (neck) threw a 37-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg slightly increased his pitch count Wednesday after he threw 30 pitches Friday. The right-hander has been trying to go out of the windup, and manager Dave Martinez is hopeful that Strasburg will be able to resume facing hitters soon. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but it'd be a significant step in his recovery if he's able to face live hitters.
