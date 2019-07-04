Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses 7.1 scoreless frames
Strasburg (10-4) threw 7.1 shutout innings with 14 strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks to earn a victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.
In addition to the season-high 14 strikeouts, this was the first time Strasburg reached double-digit punchouts since May 28. It was also the first time he didn't give up any runs in an outing since April 4. Strasburg is 10-4 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 116.1 innings this season. Assuming the Nationals don't change their rotation over the All-Star break, Strasburg will pitch next at the Phillies on Friday.
