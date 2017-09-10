Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses eight shutout innings in win Sunday

Strasburg (13-4) tossed eight shutout innings while earning a win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

Strasburg was dominant in this one, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. He threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and didn't allow a runner past first base. Strasburg has been on a different level lately, delivering 34 straight scoreless innings with a sparkling 33:3 K:BB over his last four starts. He will look to keep it rolling Saturday against the Dodgers.