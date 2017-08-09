Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses simulated game Wednesday

Strasburg (elbow) was able to throw a simulated game prior to Washington's contest against the Marlins on Wednesday, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.

Earlier this week Strasburg completed a bullpen session and felt well enough to play catch the following day, and with Wednesday's progress, it appears as though the right-hander is making the necessary strides to make a start Sunday against the Giants. Manager Dusty Baker wanted Wednesday's simulated game to be as life-like as possible, and even had Strasburg taking breaks between innings to mimic a live game. There should be a clear-cut plan for Strasburg once the team monitors how his arm responded to the simulation.