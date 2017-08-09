Play

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses simulated game Wednesday

Strasburg (elbow) was able to throw a simulated game prior to Washington's contest against the Marlins on Wednesday, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.

Earlier this week Strasburg completed a bullpen session and felt well enough to play catch the following day, and with Wednesday's progress, it appears as though the right-hander is making the necessary strides to make a start Sunday against the Giants. Manager Dusty Baker wanted Wednesday's simulated game to be as life-like as possible, and even had Strasburg taking breaks between innings to mimic a live game. There should be a clear-cut plan for Strasburg once the team monitors how his arm responded to the simulation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast