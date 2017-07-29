Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday

Strasburg (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

This is an encouraging start to Strasburg's rehab as he emerged from Saturday's session "very well," according to general manager Mike Rizzo. The team will check back to see how Strasburg's elbow responded to the added activity on Sunday, at which point the Nationals figure to map out the next steps in his rehab.

