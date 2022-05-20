Strasburg (neck) threw 43 pitches over three innings during a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg threw two simulated innings late last week and continues to get closer to being cleared for a rehab assignment. The right-hander is expected to toss 60 pitches over four innings during his next throwing session, and that could occur with a minor-league affiliate. The Nationals will likely be cautious before activating Strasburg given his injury history, but he's made encouraging progress recently.
