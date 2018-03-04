Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Touches 98 in spring debut Saturday
Strasburg gave up a run on three hits while striking out two in two innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Making his spring debut, Strasburg was sitting comfortably in the high 90s with his fastball, topping out at 98 mph. The 29-year-old is coming off his second career 200-strikeout campaign, and while it's tough to expect 30 starts or 200 innings from him given his long injury history, Strasburg's per-start production in 2018 should still be elite.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will start Game 4 on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Likely starting Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lined up for potential Game 5•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could start Game 4 on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominates Pirates in Friday victory•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....