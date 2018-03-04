Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Touches 98 in spring debut Saturday

Strasburg gave up a run on three hits while striking out two in two innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Making his spring debut, Strasburg was sitting comfortably in the high 90s with his fastball, topping out at 98 mph. The 29-year-old is coming off his second career 200-strikeout campaign, and while it's tough to expect 30 starts or 200 innings from him given his long injury history, Strasburg's per-start production in 2018 should still be elite.