Strasburg will undergo surgery Wednesday to address the carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old has already effectively been ruled out for the season after being transferred to the 45-day injured list Saturday, and it's now just a matter of him going under the knife and beginning the rehab process. Strasburg had the nerve issue crop up before his first start of the season in July, and he returned a couple weeks later before again shutting things down. The right-hander is expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training next year.