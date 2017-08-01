Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Unlikely to make next start this week
Strasburg (elbow) is not expected to be ready to start later this week, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dusty Baker said that Strasburg would likely need to throw a high-intensity bullpen session or simulated game prior to returning, and since that hasn't happened as of Tuesday, it's unlikely that a Thursday or Friday start is in play. He still could return to the fray next week if everything goes as planned, but things will depend on when he can get his arm back into game shape. A.J. Cole is expected to fill the void in the rotation until Strasburg is back in action.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Continues throwing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set to throw simulated game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Officially placed on DL•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To be placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saturday start still up in air•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...