Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Unlikely to make next start this week

Strasburg (elbow) is not expected to be ready to start later this week, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said that Strasburg would likely need to throw a high-intensity bullpen session or simulated game prior to returning, and since that hasn't happened as of Tuesday, it's unlikely that a Thursday or Friday start is in play. He still could return to the fray next week if everything goes as planned, but things will depend on when he can get his arm back into game shape. A.J. Cole is expected to fill the void in the rotation until Strasburg is back in action.