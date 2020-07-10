Strasburg threw 52 pitches Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The individual workloads of starting pitchers in their first few outings this season could wind up being quite varied due to the abbreviated summer camp and the differing situations for players during the shutdown period. Strasburg will aim for 60 to 65 pitches in his next session. It's unclear if that will leave him room to build up to a full workload by the start of the season, with Opening Day less than two weeks away, but he should still be able to handle a fair number of innings in his season debut.
