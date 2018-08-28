Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Velocity still down
Strasburg's fastball sat in the 92-93 mph range during the first inning of Monday's win over the Phillies and topped out at 95, a step back from his 95.2 mph average prior to suffering a nerve impingement in his neck, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
That's now two starts in a row in which Strasburg's heater hasn't had its usual pop. He was still able to be effective by relying on his off-speed pitches, particularly his changeup, but if his fastball continues to sit in the 92-94 mph range he could struggle to post the kind of ratios and strikeout percentage fantasy GMs have grown accustomed to seeing from the 30-year-old.
