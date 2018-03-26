Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 10 in final spring start

Strasburg racked up 10 strikeouts and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks across 5.2 innings in his final Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Cardinals.

Strasburg's command suffered in the sixth inning, but he otherwise befuddled the Cardinals' "A" lineup during the 96-pitch outing, allowing him to enter the regular season on a high note. The right-hander is slated to follow Max Scherzer in the rotation and start the Nationals' second game of the season Saturday in Cincinnati.