Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 10 in no-decision
Strasburg allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out 10 in the win over the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.
Strasburg reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since July 3, giving him 201 in 171 innings this season. He gave up a solo homer to Addison Russell in the fifth inning; he's coughed up seven long balls in August after giving up none in the month of July. He'll carry a 3.63 ERA into next Sunday's home matchup against Miami.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Sparkles in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Carried to win by offense•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fires seven solid innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ambushed by Arizona•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Earns 13th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...