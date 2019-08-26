Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 10 in no-decision

Strasburg allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out 10 in the win over the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

Strasburg reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since July 3, giving him 201 in 171 innings this season. He gave up a solo homer to Addison Russell in the fifth inning; he's coughed up seven long balls in August after giving up none in the month of July. He'll carry a 3.63 ERA into next Sunday's home matchup against Miami.