Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 14 in eight scoreless frames
Strasburg (16-5) recorded 14 strikeouts and allowed two hits and zero walks over eight scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Marlins.
Strasburg absolutely pounded the zone Saturday, generating 26 swinging strikes while throwing 81 of his 107 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old gave up two singles during the first inning but then retired the next 22 batters he faced. Strasburg has a 3.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 215:43 K:BB through 179 innings and lines up to pitch Thursday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Reaches 200 K's with 10 on Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Sparkles in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Carried to win by offense•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fires seven solid innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ambushed by Arizona•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out nine in win•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....