Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 14 in eight scoreless frames

Strasburg (16-5) recorded 14 strikeouts and allowed two hits and zero walks over eight scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Marlins.

Strasburg absolutely pounded the zone Saturday, generating 26 swinging strikes while throwing 81 of his 107 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old gave up two singles during the first inning but then retired the next 22 batters he faced. Strasburg has a 3.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 215:43 K:BB through 179 innings and lines up to pitch Thursday in Atlanta.