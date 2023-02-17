Strasburg (ribs/shoulder) is scheduled to visit multiple doctors in an effort to form a treatment strategy for his latest nerve-related setback, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strasburg underwent surgery way back in July 2021 for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he continues to experience complications here in 2023. There's obviously no clarity at this point as to when -- or if -- he might return to the mound this year. "We're going to take it day by day, literally day by day," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday. "We'll get all the opinions. We'll sit down with Stras. And we'll make out a game plan."