Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will start Friday
Strasburg is scheduled to start Friday's series opener against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Strasburg previously lined up to start Thursday versus the Phillies but two postponements to begin the week plus Wednesday's doubleheader led to a change of plan. The 30-year-old threw a bullpen session earlier Wednesday, so the news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Erick Fedde will start Thursday's series finale for the Nationals.
