Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will start Game 4 on Wednesday

Strasburg (illness) will take the mound for Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Strasburg will toe the rubber after all, as manager Dusty Baker decided to go with his ace even though the 29-year-old was dealing with an illness leading up to the contest. This move pushes Tanner Roark to the bullpen, since the club will likely throw Gio Gonzalez on Thursday if a Game 5 is needed.