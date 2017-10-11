Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will start Game 4 on Wednesday
Strasburg (illness) will take the mound for Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.
Strasburg will toe the rubber after all, as manager Dusty Baker decided to go with his ace even though the 29-year-old was dealing with an illness leading up to the contest. This move pushes Tanner Roark to the bullpen, since the club will likely throw Gio Gonzalez on Thursday if a Game 5 is needed.
