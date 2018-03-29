Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will take mound Saturday

Strasburg will start the second game of the season for the Nationals on Saturday in Cincinnati.

Thursday's rainout bumps Max Scherzer back a day, but otherwise doesn't affect the Nats' rotation. Health is always a concern for Strasburg, but after posting a career-best 2,52 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 2017, the 29-year-old could be poised for a Cy Young-caliber campaign if he can make 30 or more starts.