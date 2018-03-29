Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will take mound Saturday
Strasburg will start the second game of the season for the Nationals on Saturday in Cincinnati.
Thursday's rainout bumps Max Scherzer back a day, but otherwise doesn't affect the Nats' rotation. Health is always a concern for Strasburg, but after posting a career-best 2,52 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 2017, the 29-year-old could be poised for a Cy Young-caliber campaign if he can make 30 or more starts.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 10 in final spring start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Smacked around by Marlins on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Touches 98 in spring debut Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will start Game 4 on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Likely starting Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lined up for potential Game 5•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...