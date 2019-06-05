Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Wins 100th career game

Strasburg (6-3) allowed five runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks across five innings while earning a victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Six of the eight batters that reached against Strasburg did so in the first two frames. He settled down after that, and in the fifth, Strasburg worked around runners on second and third with no outs to yield no runs. That was a turning point in the game, as the Nationals came back to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth and give Strasburg a chance at the win. The 30-year-old is 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 84 innings this season. This was Strasburg's 100th career win. He is scheduled to pitch next at the Padres on Sunday.