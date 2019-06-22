Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Wins eighth game

Strasburg (8-4) allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Braves on Friday.

This was a decent way to bounce back after yielding six runs on four homers in his last outing. Strasburg is 5-1 in his last seven starts, but he owns a 4.00 ERA mostly because he had two poor appearances during that stretch. Strasburg is 8-4 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 102 innings this season. He will face the Marlins on the road Thursday in his next start.