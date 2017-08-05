Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Without timetable to return
Strasburg (elbow) is progressing with his throwing program but there is no firm timetable for his return to the rotation, Kyle Melnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that he is unsure if Strasburg will need a rehab assignment before returning. With the Nationals holding a 13-game lead over the second place Marlins in the National League East, making sure Strasburg is ready for October is the primary concern, so look for them to proceed with caution.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for Friday bullpen•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Unlikely to make next start this week•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Continues throwing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set to throw simulated game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Officially placed on DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...