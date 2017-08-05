Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Without timetable to return

Strasburg (elbow) is progressing with his throwing program but there is no firm timetable for his return to the rotation, Kyle Melnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that he is unsure if Strasburg will need a rehab assignment before returning. With the Nationals holding a 13-game lead over the second place Marlins in the National League East, making sure Strasburg is ready for October is the primary concern, so look for them to proceed with caution.