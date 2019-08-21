Nationals' Sterling Sharp: Makes rehab appearance

Sharp (oblique) allowed one hit while striking out two over two scoreless innings in a rehab start for the Gulf Coast League Nationals on Monday.

The right-hander was making his first appearance at any level since May 24. He hit the 7-day IL with an oblique injury at Double-A Harrisburg after posting a 3.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB in 49.2 innings to begin the season. It looks like Sharp, arguably a top-five prospect in the Nationals organization, has a chance to return to the Senators for a start or two before Harrisburg's season wraps up.