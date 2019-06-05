Nationals' Sterling Sharp: Out with undisclosed injury

Sharp is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Harrisburg with an undisclosed injury.

The 24-year-old righty was in the midst of a breakout season, logging a 2.62 FIP and 45:14 K:BB in 49.2 innings over nine starts. His 21 percent strikeout rate isn't particularly impressive for a minor-league starting pitcher, but his 63.3 percent groundball rate is easily the best mark among all pitchers at Double-A.