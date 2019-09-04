Nationals' Sterling Sharp: Returns to Double-A club

Double-A Harrisburg reinstated Sharp (oblique) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

The 24-year-old hasn't pitched for the affiliate since May 24, but received the green light to rejoin Harrisburg for the Eastern League playoffs on the heels of three strong rehab outings in the lower minors. Sharp built up to four innings and 64 pitches in his last outing Thursday with short-season Williamsport, so he shouldn't face any significant restrictions as he rejoins the Harrisburg rotation.

