Nationals' Sterling Sharp: Sluggish start to season
Sharp has posted a 6.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 20.2 innings for Double-A Harrisburg to begin the season.
The Nats' No. 8 fantasy prospect made 13 starts for Harrisburg at the end of last season, but his return engagement has not gone well so far. The poor ratios can to some degree be attributed to bad luck on balls in play -- Sharp's served up only one homer, not surprising given his potentially plus sinker -- and if he continues to improve his strikeout rate he could eventually work himself into rotation consideration in the majors, but for now the 23-year-old probably projects as a swing man or spot starter.
