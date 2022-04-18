Cishek (0-1) was charged with a blown save and the loss Sunday against the Pirates, coughing up three runs on three hits and a walk while recording only one out.

Entering the game in the seventh inning with the Nationals on top 3-2, Cishek quickly made a mess of things with a bases-loaded wild pitch bringing home the tying run. The veteran reliever was expected to handle a high-leverage role for Washington this season and potentially even factor into the saves mix, but he's had a brutal start to the season with a 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB through four innings and five appearances.