Fuentes had his contract selected by the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 23-year-old spent the 2020 campaign at the alternate training while finishing his 50-game suspension for a banned stimulant last year. Fuentes would have been eligible for the Rule 5 draft later in the offseason, so the Nationals protected him by adding him to the 40-man roster. The right-hander appeared in 15 games at Double-A Harrisburg in 2019 and posted a 2.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB over 63.2 innings.