The Nationals recalled Fuentes from their alternate training site ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Washington optioned reliever Ryne Harper to the alternate site in a corresponding move. Fuentes will give the Nationals a fresh arm out of the bullpen whose capable of working multiple innings. According to Maria Torres of The Athletic, manager Dave Martinez said Fuentes tossed around 85-to-90 pitches during his most recent outing at the alternate site.