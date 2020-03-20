Play

Nationals' Steven Fuentes: Midway through suspension

Fuentes will finish serving a 50-game suspension for testing positive for a stimulant when the minor-league season begins.

He was suspended back on Aug. 7 while he was with Double-A Harrisburg and will still have to miss the first 23 games of the 2020 season. Fuentes is one of the 20 best prospects in a shallow Nationals farm system. He had a 2.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 89:22 K:BB in 80.2 innings across stops at High-A and Double-A last season.

