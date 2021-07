Fuentes (shoulder) was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander has been on the injured list at Rochester since late May with a shoulder strain, and the Nationals needed to bring him up to the majors in order to clear space on the 40-man roster. Fuentes will be eligible to be activated in late July, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point.