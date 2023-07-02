Garrett went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

Garrett put the Nats ahead 4-3 in the third inning with a two-out grand slam off Ranger Suarez, his fifth homer of the year and his second in his last three games. The 27-year-old Garrett is now 5-for-9 in his last three games after going just 4-for-19 (.211) over his previous 11 contests. He's slashing a solid .275/.340/.437 with 23 RBI and 22 runs scored through 160 plate appearances this season. However, Garrett can't be counted on for fantasy purposes while occupying the short side of a platoon in Washington.